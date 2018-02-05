Super Bowl: Nick Foles makes TD catch while Tom Brady drops the ball

A lot was made of the lopsided Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles matchup in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII.

Brady is a 5-time Super Bowl champ. Foles has never been a full season starter in his six years of pro football.

But the numbers on paper didn't matter once the quarterbacks took to the field for the championship game on Sunday, and Foles gave fans a reason to believe he's not to be underestimated.

Early in the second quarter, the Patriots attempted a trick play with Brady on the receiving end of a Danny Amendola pass. But Brady couldn't quite make the catch.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> get tricky...<br><br>And TB12 ALMOST makes the grab! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLII</a> <a href="https://t.co/oyL6ux6B92">pic.twitter.com/oyL6ux6B92</a> —@NFL

It was a play the Patriots had attempted and executed earlier in the season against the Eagles.

Amendola to Brady vs. Eagles. <br><br>Look familiar? <a href="https://t.co/dt4FGM9Mhx">pic.twitter.com/dt4FGM9Mhx</a> —@NFL

But then the Eagles did something no one was expecting. And they did it on 4th and goal with 38 seconds left in the second. A gutsy call, to say the least.

YUP. Nick Foles is catching TD passes.<br><br>In the <a href="https://twitter.com/SuperBowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@superbowl</a>.<br><br>Unbelievable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLII</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/NGNpIrrshO">pic.twitter.com/NGNpIrrshO</a> —@NFL

The trick play landed the ball right in the hands of Foles for the touchdown.

What Brady couldn't, Foles could.

Needless to say, the internet exploded.

Foles got better hands than Brady. 👐🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> —@terrellowens

Foles is a better WR than Brady. Go debate your uncle —@samesfandiari

Bro!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bro!!!!!!!!!!!!! Nick Foles is officially legend!!!!! (That's how you catch Brady) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a> <a href="https://t.co/CVAudBBTpB">pic.twitter.com/CVAudBBTpB</a> —@seanbellsports

Brady: It's hard for a QB to catch a pass.<br><br>Foles: Hold my beer.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowlSunday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowlSunday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Foles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Foles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brady?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brady</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flyeaglesfly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flyeaglesfly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EaglesvsPatriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EaglesvsPatriots</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> —@Hugizu

Foles cemented himself in NFL history as the first player to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Not even Brady can say he's done that.

Nick Foles, John Elway and Jim Kelly are the only QBs to catch a pass in Super Bowl history. Foles is the first to catch a TD. —@Buccigross

The Eagles went on to claim their first Super Bowl title with a 41-33 victory over the Patriots. Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, was also crowned the game's MVP.