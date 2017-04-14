Roddy White, the leading receiver in Atlanta Falcons history, has officially retired.

White, who was released by Atlanta before the 2016 season, made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday.

I would like to thank Arthur Blank and the falcons organization for a great 11 years. The city of Atlanta I love y'all so much. I'm (cont… — @roddywhiteTV

…cont) officially retired from football and welcome the the second phase of my life. — @roddywhiteTV

White, 35, is the Falcons' career leader in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown catches. He did not land with another team after being cut by Atlanta.

The Falcons drafted White from Alabama-Birmingham in the first round of the 2005 draft. He was a first team All-Pro in 2010, when he led the league with 115 catches. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.