The union for NFL players has asked a judge to temporarily delay the effect of her ruling permitting the league to enforce a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations.
The NFL Players Association filed the papers Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It said it wanted Judge Katherine Polk Failla to suspend her Monday ruling so attorneys can appeal it to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
If she doesn't, lawyers for the union said they will ask the Manhattan appeals court to temporarily suspend her decision. The lawyers asked the judge to rule on the request by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his then-girlfriend.
