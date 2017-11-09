A federal appeals court in New York City has denied Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's bid to keep a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence on hold.
Elliott was in court and the denial of the injunction makes him ineligible in Sunday's game at Atlanta.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Elliott didn't meet the standards to continue blocking the suspension but ordered a hearing as soon as it could be scheduled.
He played the first eight games on three different legal reprieves. It wasn't immediately clear how soon the court would rule on Elliott's claim that he was treated unfairly by the NFL.
