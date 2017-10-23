Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play at least one more game before another ruling from a federal judge on his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Monday turned down the NFL's request for an expedited hearing on a preliminary injunction. She set one for Oct. 30, a day after the Cowboys visit Washington.
A restraining order granted last week cleared Elliott to play in Sunday's 40-10 win at San Francisco. Last year's NFL rushing leader had a career-best 219 yards from scrimmage, including a season-high 147 yards rushing.
The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio declined to pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.
