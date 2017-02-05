With all the athleticism and spectacle that is the Super Bowl, sometimes a simple mishap steals the show.

That was the case Sunday night in Houston as Dwight Freeney of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett got their helmets stuck together in the third quarter.

Dwight Freeney and Martellus Bennett had their helmets stuck to each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/hiNpNpbIHS — @MySportsUpdate

It's one thing to get close to your opponent but it's quite another to get so close you can practically smell each other's breath.

I want a relationship that sticks the way Bennett and Freeney helmets stuck together pic.twitter.com/0FkUEm0Xv8 — @Lakennj

In a relatively quiet night for the tight end, it was the most screen time Bennett received Sunday...

Martellus Bennett is M.I.A. for real man getting his helmet stuck on Freeney,s got him the most camera time he's had all game — @RAYPLOSION

... and it quickly became one of the highlights of the Super Bowl.

bennett and freeney getting their helmets stuck. & kissing with braces.

same thing. pic.twitter.com/5XEHFgNoaL — @lexistorrs

Dwight Freeney and Michael Bennett right now pic.twitter.com/VKiqia23ml — @Way2FengShui

Freeney and Bennett rn pic.twitter.com/eVGKDJI340 — @adamsigel