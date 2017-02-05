With all the athleticism and spectacle that is the Super Bowl, sometimes a simple mishap steals the show.

That was the case Sunday night in Houston as Dwight Freeney of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett got their helmets stuck together in the third quarter.

It's one thing to get close to your opponent but it's quite another to get so close you can practically smell each other's breath.

In a relatively quiet night for the tight end, it was the most screen time Bennett received Sunday...

... and it quickly became one of the highlights of the Super Bowl.