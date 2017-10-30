The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly acquired their quarterback of the future by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

ESPN reported Monday that the Niners dealt a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots for Garoppolo. San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Instead, they decided to strike early and put the fate of their franchise in the hands in a quarterback who has started just two games in four NFL seasons.

Both teams have declined to confirm the trade.

'A great teammate'

Garoppolo won those two starts in place of a suspended Tom Brady at the start of the 2016 season. He completed 42 of 59 passes for 496 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He got hurt in the second quarter of his second start and has thrown just four passes since then.

"Jimmy was a great teammate and a great friend and he always will be," Brady told Westwood One in his weekly spot during halftime of the Monday Night Football broadcast. "I want nothing but the very best for him. He's earned the trust of his teammates and the respect of his teammates and that is all you can ask for as a player."

Garoppolo, a second-round pick in 2014, is in the final year of his contract. By acquiring him now, San Francisco gets a head start on negotiating a long-term deal to keep him or can use the franchise tag on him in free agency.

The Niners hope Garoppolo can be the quarterback to lead the franchise out of its recent cycle of losing that started when Jim Harbaugh was let go as coach following the 2014 season. San Francisco won seven games the past two years with Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert sharing the quarterback duties.

Franchise-worst start

The winless 49ers are off to the worst start in franchise history this season in coach Kyle Shanahan's first year at the helm. Veteran Brian Hoyer, who also began his career as Brady's backup in New England, started the first six games and third-round rookie C.J. Beathard has struggled as the starter the past two weeks behind a patchwork line.

Beathard has completed just 52.7 per cent of his passes in his limited time, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 65.2 passer rating.

He has been sacked 11 times on his 110 pass attempts and hit several others, with Niners' injury-riddled line giving him little time to succeed.

"I think it was tough for him to have a real good game. I think it would have been tough for anyone to," Shanahan said before the trade was announced. "I think there was stuff that he struggled with. There's a few things he missed, especially early. ... I have a lot of respect of how he battled in that game. He took a beating. Like a lot of guys did. Didn't shy away from it. You can see it in the guys' eyes on the sideline when you talk to them, when you ask them what plays they want. I thought he got more aggressive as the game went, which some people would be the opposite."

Garoppolo is the second backup quarterback to be traded by the Patriots this season. They dealt Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis last month for receiver Phillip Dorsett. New England now has no backup on the roster for the 40-year-old Brady and no quarterback of the future for whenever Brady decides to retire.

Now the Patriots could try to bring back Hoyer. A person with knowledge of the 49ers' plans says the team has released him following the trade. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Seahawks get Duane Brown

The Seattle Seahawks solidified a big area of concern by reaching agreement to acquire veteran left tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans on Monday for cornerback Jeremy Lane and two draft picks.

Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the sides reached agreement on the deal, but it had not been fully finalized yet. The agreement happened a day before the NFL trading deadline.

"He's got great hands. He's got really good instincts. He's just a mountain of a man," Schneider said.

Brown made his season debut for the Texans on Sunday against the Seahawks after a lengthy holdout in search of a new contract. He was also at the centre of the Texans' decision where the majority of the active roster knelt during the national anthem in protest of comments made by Houston owner Bob McNair. Brown played 68 of 71 snaps for the Texans in Sunday's 41-38 loss to Seattle.

Seahawks get boost at LT

Brown is an immediate upgrade for Seattle. The Seahawks have limped along with backup Rees Odhiambo stepping in at left tackle after George Fant was lost for the season to a major knee injury suffered in the preseason.

"We've been talking to them on and off since right after George was injured trying to get a lay of the land," Schneider said. "Rick Smith, their general manager, and I have a good relationship and we kept talking and texting and ended up coming to fruition."

Brown, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a former All-Pro. He's played his entire career with the Texans.

Offensive line has clearly been an issue for Seattle all season. After stepping in last season unexpectedly to become a starter, Fant was supposed to solidify the left side of Seattle's offensive line going into this season.

Instead, the entire plan was thrown into flux when Fant was injured in the second preseason game against Minnesota. Odhiambo has been serviceable, but has also looked overmatched numerous times through the first seven games.

Adding to Seattle's recent issues up front was left guard Luke Joeckel undergoing knee surgery. Carroll said Monday that Joeckel will likely be out another four weeks, leaving rookie Ethan Pocic to hold down the spot.