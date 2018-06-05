White House: Super Bowl champ Eagles 'abandon their fans' after Trump cancels meeting

After President Donald Trump cancelled Tuesday's salute to the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles, the White House accused the players of abandoning their fans because many had said they wouldn't show up.

Trump quickly scheduled a "Celebration of America" with military bands in the event's place as he stoked fresh controversy over players who protest racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.

Fuming over the risk of a low Eagles' turnout, Trump late Monday announced the usual Super Bowl celebration was off.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the team had notified the White House last Thursday that 81 members, including players, coaches and managers would be attending. But she said the team got back in touch late Friday and tried to reschedule, "citing the fact that many players would not be in attendance." They proposed a time when Trump would be overseas.

Called a 'political stunt'

Sanders said the White House continued to work with the team over the weekend, but in the end, "the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event."

"In other words," she added, "the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans." She later called it a "political stunt."

Eagles officials declined immediate comment on the White House version of events. An earlier team statement said, "Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Fewer than 10 Eagles players planned to attend the White House ceremony, according to a team official familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

"We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" he tweeted.

Philly mayor gets involved

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday suggested it was Trump's patriotism that should be questioned.

"When he had the opportunity to serve his country for real, his father got him out of it, and I think it's really disingenuous for him to talk about patriotism in any way shape or form," Kenney told CNN, referring to military draft deferments Trump obtained that kept him out of the service during the Vietnam War.

Philly mayor Jim Kenney's statement is pointed. <br><br>After President Trump disinvited the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> to the White House, Kenney calls him "a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend." <a href="https://t.co/90pHhIR4SU">pic.twitter.com/90pHhIR4SU</a> —@DZangaroNBCS

Trump had been leery of the Eagles' planned visit to the White House for some time because the team's owner, Jeffrey Lurie, has been a Trump critic and several of players have been outspoken against the anthem policy, according to an outside confidant and a White House official not authorized to discuss internal conversations publicly.

Trump was furious when he learned how few Eagles planned to attend Tuesday's event, and ordered aides to scrap the visit, believing a low turnout would reflect poorly on him. He had told aides last year that he was embarrassed when Tom Brady, the star quarterback of that season's champion New England Patriots, opted to skip a White House visit.

Trump instead ordered that Tuesday's event be turned into a "celebration of America" that would highlight his anthem stance. Senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, an Eagles fan, was helping organize the event.

It was another sign that Trump intends to continue to fan a culture war he has stoked and which he has long believed is a winning issue with his base.

Fox News apologizes to Eagles

Fox News apologized on Tuesday for showing photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling in prayer — not in protest — during a story about President Trump cancelling the visit.

The 33-second report aired late Monday with four still pictures of the Eagles shown in the background. They said that the cancellation was due to "the national anthem controversy," where some NFL players knelt during the "Star Spangled Banner" last season to protest police brutality.

"To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout the regular or post-season last year," said Christopher Wallace, executive producer of the program where the report aired Monday. "We apologize for the error."