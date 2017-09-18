The Dallas Cowboys not only are the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world.

Globally, according to Forbes' rankings of July, the Cowboys are followed by baseball's New York Yankees at $3.7 billion, a figure the New England Patriots have now tied. Next in those rankings are three European soccer giants: Manchester United at $3.69 billion, FC Barcelona at $3.64 billion and Real Madrid at $3.58 billion.

The Giants ($3.3 billion), Redskins ($3.1 billion) and 49ers ($3.05 billion) complete the NFL's top five most valuable teams. On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52 billion, an increase of 8 percent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.

Every team is worth at least a billion, with the Buffalo Bills last at $1.6 billion. Forbes reported earlier this year that the average baseball franchise is worth $1.54 billion.

In comparison, the New York Rangers led all NHL teams in 2016 with a Forbes valuation of $1.25 billion. The Montreal Canadiens ($1.12 billion) and Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.12 billion) were the only other NHL teams valued at over $1 billion. No NHL teams cracked the top 50 in 2017.

The Falcons had the highest increase in value, up 16 percent to more than $2.47 billion The team just moved into a $1.5 billion stadium in Atlanta.