Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott's hearing on the appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case ended Thursday after 2 ½ days.
According to the labour agreement, Arbitrator Harold Henderson must rule on the NFL's punishment "as soon as practicable." The Cowboys must cut their roster to 53 players by Saturday, and putting Elliott on the restricted list would give them an extra spot.
Henderson is under pressure to have a decision by Monday, according to ESPN.com.
The NFL's 2016 rushing leader was suspended after the league concluded that he used physical force last summer in Ohio against his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied the allegations.
The personal conduct policy was amended three years ago to stiffen penalties in domestic cases. The change came after NFL was sharply criticized for its handling of a case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice.
