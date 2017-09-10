Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is already in the running for catch of the year after making an insane behind the back grab on Sunday.
In the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants, Beasley managed to wrangle the ball just behind his name plate to give his team a first down.
Beasley also had the presence of mind to make sure he kept his feet in bounds.
It brings to mind the legendary Odell Beckham Jr. one-handed catch, which also happened in a Giants-Cowboys game.
Dallas went on to win 19-3 on the season's first NFL Sunday.
