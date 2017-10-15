Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is filing a collusion grievance against NFL owners under the collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old, who has been unemployed since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March, has reportedly hired high-profile attorney Mark Geragos rather than going through the NFL Players Association.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — @mikefreemanNFL

Kaepernick's supporters believe he's being punished for protesting police brutality by refusing to stand during the national anthem last season. This movement has spread throughout the NFL this season, drawing sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Last week, CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora said that Kaepernick would be willing to go to anywhere to work out for a team and wanted to be judged solely on his football ability.

Kaepernick's agent has reportedly reached out to all 32 teams to note his availability.