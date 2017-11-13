Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ magazine's Citizen of the Year for his activism and, as is often the case with Kaepernick, Twitter had lots to say about it.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstration sparked an ongoing wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that have been repeatedly denounced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite being one of the top ranked quarterback's in the league, Kaepernick has not been enlisted to play by any NFL team since parting ways with the 49ers in March. In October, he filed a grievance under the latest collective bargaining agreement against NFL owners for collusion.

Kaepernick wrote on Twitter that he's "honoured" by GQ's recognition.

I'm honored to be recognized by @GQMagazine as Citizen of the Year. https://t.co/s6wBZTa6tH — @Kaepernick7

The magazine includes comments from several of Kaepernick's supporters and confidants. Rapper J. Cole said Kaepernick "sacrificed his dream" to stand for something, while 90-year-old singer and activist Harry Belafonte said seeing people like Kaepernick taking action is "the greatest reward" he could ask for. Other celebrity supporters shared their congratulations on Twitter, including rapper Common and fellow GQ honouree Kevin Durant.

AMAZING! @GQMagazine has named Colin Kaepernick the "Citizen of the Year" for his courageous protest against injustice + his work in the community. Much love to my brother Colin! https://t.co/6WnKyBiIiw pic.twitter.com/DqspzbfuXF — @common

This story is a must-read...honored & humbled to share a cover w you @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/QFtIFj7DL5 — @KDTrey5

To many on Twitter, the magazine's recognition of Kaepernick's silent protest is more than fitting. Over the past year, Kaepernick has reportedly donated close to $1 million US to several different charities and community organizations.

GQ's Citizen of the Year, has been announced as Colin Kaepernick.



Perhaps you all don't agree with him kneeling, but there is no doubting the fact that this man put his career in jeopardy in order to stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves.



Thank you Colin! — @krassenstein

Why @Kaepernick7 is GQ Citizen of the Year

- Peacefully protested at the expense of his career

- While unemployed, gave $1M to charity

- Didn't cash in on his celebrity activist status

- Never lashed out even when told to cut his Afro#KaeptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/6Nb8L1deOt — @TheTylt

However, not everyone agrees with Kaepernick being honoured.

If Colin Kaepernick, the man who wore socks depicting cops as pigs, is GQ's Citizen of the Year, then I am proudly and unabashedly NOT a GQ citizen.



I support our men and women in blue.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/e3V6vP77CO — @ScottPresler

In further proof that Libs find Political Correctness more important than those who Protect our Freedom, I present to you GQ's Citizen of the Year: Colin Kaepernick!



Screw GQ - I'll ALWAYS find our military heroes MORE FASHIONABLE than those who disrespect our country! pic.twitter.com/GOFc6jkNZO — @Hoosiers1986

The spread features several photos which appear to pay homage to celebrated athlete and social activist Muhammad Ali.

So did anyone else pickup that GQ tried to recreate this photo of Muhammad Ali with Colin Kaepernick ? pic.twitter.com/0qJ3W4ehDA — @Freeyourmindkid

In the article, Kaepernick said he agreed to collaborate with GQ on this project in an effort to "reclaim the narrative" of his protest" back to the movement towards racial justice and equality.