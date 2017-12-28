Cleveland Browns coach prepares to rinse away dismal season with Lake Erie plunge

His team already sunk, Browns coach Hue Jackson is taking the plunge.

Jackson said Wednesday he'll make good on his promise to jump in Lake Erie because of his team's horrible record. After the Browns went 1-15 last year, Jackson vowed that if Cleveland was ever that bad again he would swim in the lake. Well, the Browns are 0-15 heading into Sunday's finale at Pittsburgh. A loss would make the Browns just the second team to lose all 16 games.

Jackson said he's not happy about having to make the swim, but "I have to make do on my word. I made a statement, I gotta back it up."

Jackson wants to turn his dip into a positive and raise money for his foundation, which raised awareness and fights human trafficking.

Reminded that the lake is frozen this time of year, Jackson said he'll make the swim at his convenience.

1 more year

Jackson, however, doesn't think the losing will include his job and has no doubt that owner Jimmy Haslam will keep his word and keep him around in 2018.

When Haslam fired Sashi Brown, the team's vice-president of football operations, on Dec. 8 and replaced him with general manager John Dorsey, he also announced Jackson would return. However, despite Haslam's support, there remains rampant speculation about Jackson's future.

With just days left in another lost season, Jackson is confident he'll be back.

"I unequivocally believe without question that what Jimmy Haslam said is what is going to happen here," Jackson said as the historically bad Browns readied for the Steelers. "There is nothing that anybody has said to me to make me feel differently. It is tough. Being in this situation is hard. I'm sure it is hard for them, too, but hopefully, I have shown them through my work ethic, through our coaching staff's work ethic and how the players have been and how they respond that I am the right guy to help get this organization to where it needs to be."