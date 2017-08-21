Kneeling and bowing their heads, the Cleveland Browns bonded over something bigger than football.

More than a dozen players huddled together on the team's bench Monday night to protest during the national anthem.

The group, which included veterans, rookies, starters and backups, gathered in front of some water coolers and behind their teammates who stood on the sideline shortly before the Browns hosted the New York Giants.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, running backs Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson and Terrance Magee, safety Jabrill Peppers, tight end Seth DeValve, wide receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis and defensive back Calvin Pryor dropped to one knee in a circle while rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, offensive tackle Shon Coleman, punter Britton Colquitt, defensive back Jason McCourty and offensive lineman Marcus Martin stood and supported their teammates by putting their hands on their shoulders.

Colquitt, one of two white players in the group, also placed a hand over his heart.

Woah. A ton of Browns kneeling during the national anthem here pic.twitter.com/Qv6qSPs6kX — @clevezirm

The protest was the largest so far in a movement started last season by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is currently out of the NFL. In recent days, Seattle defensive lineman Michael Bennett and Philadelphia defensive back Malcolm Jenkins also have called attention to what they feel is racial injustice in the country.

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch also has sat during the national anthem in the preseason, but hasn't elaborated on his reasoning.

At halftime, the Browns released a statement.

"As an organization, we have a profound respect for our country's National Anthem, flag and the servicemen and servicewomen in the United States and abroad," the team said through a spokesperson. "We feel it's important for our team to join in this great tradition and special moment of recognition, at the same time we also respect the great liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression."

Browns coach Hue Jackson drew criticism last week when he seemed to indicate he didn't want his players to protest. However, Jackson clarified his remarks to say he respected any player who wanted to demonstrate.

"The intent of my comments was not to discourage individual expression from our players in light of a cause that moves them to personal expression," Jackson said. "I'm disheartened that I gave anyone that impression because I did not speak with enough clarity. However, my words did reflect my concern — that I would express to any player — about protesting during the anthem. There are many effective ways athletes can utilize their platform if they so desire, but I would respect any individual decision, as ultimately, it would be the player's choice after much thoughtful dialogue."

Odell Beckham suffers injury

The New York Giants' exhibition season has gotten serious.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his left leg during Monday night's game against Cleveland when he took a legal-but-questionable hit on the knee from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Beckham, one of the NFL's best players, caught an 18-yard pass and was coming down on his left leg when he was immediately hit by Boddy-Calhoun's right shoulder and helmet. The impact flipped Beckham onto his side and his head bounced off the turf.

Giants say Odell Beckham has suffered an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/QVi2zNkEpA — @Rachel__Nichols

Beckham popped up, ripped off his helmet and slammed it in frustration. After taking a knee as medical staff ran out to assist him, the outspoken and charismatic Beckham walked off slowly and glared menacingly at Boddy-Calhoun in Cleveland's defensive huddle.

Beckham spent a few minutes sitting alone on the bench before heading to the locker room. TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees on the floor in the corridor outside New York's locker room.

The Giants said X-rays on Beckham's ankle were negative and that he has a sprain. He was also checked and cleared for a concussion.

Beckham returned to the sideline for the start of the third quarter, wearing street clothes with his ankle wrapped.