Darian Durant made his anticipated return to Saskatchewan, but he didn't stick around to factor in the decision.

The Roughriders' defence forced two first-half turnovers that turned into touchdowns and the home team held on for a 37-12 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Montreal lost its 10th consecutive game and slipped to 3-14. The Riders improved to 10-7. Should they defeat the visiting Edmonton Eskimos next week they will finish in third place in the West Division and travel to Winnipeg for a West semifinal playoff showdown with the Blue Bombers.

Durant, who played 11 seasons with the Riders, played his first game at Mosaic Stadium as a visitor. However, the veteran quarterback left the game at halftime with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

The Riders led 7-0 after a Trent Richardson touchdown, his first of two on the night, in the first quarter. They then intercepted Durant on the ensuing possession and eventually added to their lead.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Trent Richardson, right, scored the first touchdown of his CFL career against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday. (Rick Elvin / The Canadian Press)

Ed Gainey's CFL-leading 10th interception on the Montreal 35-yard line helped set up Saskatchewan's second touchdown. Kevin Glenn tossed a two-yard touchdown strike to Chad Owens to put the home team up 14-0 after the opening quarter.

The Riders led 17-6 at the half.

A 49-yard touchdown pass and run for a touchdown from Caleb Holley pushed the Saskatchewan lead to 24-6 early in the third quarter.

Matthew Shiltz, filling in for Durant at quarterback, engineered Montreal's first touchdown drive on the next possession. He found Sam Giguere for a 10-yard score that cut into the deficit at 24-12.

But that was as close as the Alouettes would get.

Wheatmode, a.k.a. Trent Richardson with his second TD of the night!🙌#RiderPride #CFLGameday #BEL13VE pic.twitter.com/2rmCnRcyuJ — @sskroughriders

Richardson eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in his CFL career. He also had two touchdowns.

Prior to his early exit, Durant completed 9-of-20 pass attempts for 126 yards and one interception.

Durant is one of two players in Roughriders history to throw for more than 5,000 yards. He ranks second in franchise history in passing yards and pass attempts. He ranks third in Riders history for passing touchdowns in a career. He also guided Saskatchewan to a Grey Cup title in 2013.

The Riders paid tribute to Durant with a short pre-game video on the scoreboard.