Vancouver woman invited to sing O Canada before a Seahawks game in Seattle decided to not take a knee after her performance.

Arielle Tuliao had previously said that she planned to kneel after performing the Canadian national anthem, with the idea of supporting protesting NFL players who are making a statement about civil rights by sitting or taking a knee during the American anthem, but ultimately did not.

I'm going to focus now on singing. So so grateful to the Seahawks for the opportunity to rep the Maple Leaf and sing O Canada! ❤️🇨🇦 — @ajtuliao

Nine Seahawks players sat on the bench during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner before Sunday night's game against Indianapolis. Defensive end Michael Bennett continued his stance of sitting during the anthem, but was joined by the entire Seahawks defensive line and linebacker Michael Wilhoite.

Tuliao had wrestled with how she would respond as players kneeled, sat or locked arms during the anthems to protest police brutality against African-Americans and President Donald Trump's portrayal of their stance as unpatriotic.

"How do I take a stand without bringing unnecessary drama to my country? I want to honour the Seahawks for celebrating their true north fans but at the same time it's my job to also stand up for [their] rights, not just as American citizens, but as humans," said Tuliao in an interview with The Canadian Press on Friday.