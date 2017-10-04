A female reporter is objecting to sexist comments made by Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton during a press conference on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old quarterback was asked a routine question by Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. Before giving an answer, Newton responded by saying, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Rodrigue didn't share Newton's opinion and took to Twitter to express her thoughts on what she perceived to be an offensive response.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — @JourdanRodrigue

She later tweeted that a follow-up conversation with Newton was similarly unsatisfactory but didn't go into further detail.

Rodrigue's initial tweet garnered a lot of support.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes." What an embarrassing statement from Cam around 6:50 mark https://t.co/CpBTdR3Nw7 — @jjones9

It's funny to hear Cam Newton, who ranks 25th in the NFL in total QBR (43.3), talk about routes. pic.twitter.com/AhLvUokS6z — @jackie_bam

Cam Newton really dropped the ball with that comment today and based on what I saw in the Super Bowl he won't even try to make a recovery — @davelozo

Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks.

Drummond said the Panthers "strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."

This isn't Newton's first questionable run-in with a female sports reporter. In 2012, Newton addressed another woman in a post-game interview by calling her "sweetheart."

Not the first time Cam showed no respect for a female reporter. He referred to one as "sweetheart" in 2012. pic.twitter.com/ZLfSY2TGy5 — @BillyM_91

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton's comments "are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."