The Bills (7-8) were eliminated from contention and extended the NFL's longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons by falling 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins in overtime on Saturday.

Buffalo's drought is tied for the fifth longest in NFL history, and the longest since the New Orleans Saints went 20 years before qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 1987.

Meanwhile, second-year running back Jay Ajayi carried Miami one giant step closer to clinching its first playoff berth since 2008.

Ajayi had 206 yards rushing and a touchdown, and broke loose for a 57-yard run in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds left to sink the Bills.

"It's about running hard through the whole game and finishing strong," Ajayi said. "Division rival game, December game, a lot was on the line. Tensions were high today."

Ajayi relieved the tension with Miami taking over at its 15 with four minutes left.

Ajayi took the handoff and stiff-armed defensive lineman Leger Douzable at the line of scrimmage in finding a crease off left tackle before being brought down at the Buffalo 28. The Dolphins ran five more plays before Franks lined up for the decisive score.

"Oh, man, he's a grinder. He's a workhorse," tight end Dion Sims said. "He goes 100 miles an hour, and that's why he's got the nickname 'Train,' because he's just going nonstop."

In winning for the ninth time in 10 games, the Dolphins (10-5) can secure the AFC's final wild-card berth as early as Sunday if Denver loses to Kansas City.

Denver needs to win its final two games to make the post-season and Baltimore is eliminated from the wild-card race and can only make the playoffs as the AFC North champion.

No answer for Ajayi

The Bills couldn't stop Ajayi even though they vowed to do so after he had 214 yards rushing in a 28-25 win at Miami on Oct. 23.

"Like come on," safety Corey Graham said in frustration. "I've never been part of anything like that. I've never seen anything like that. I don't get it."

Ajayi is the fourth player in NFL history to have at least three games with at least 200 rushing yards in a season. Earl Campbell, OJ Simpson, Tiki Barber are the others.

Franks forced overtime by hitting a career-best 55-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining.

The Bills overcame a 14-point deficit three times before taking their first lead of the game with 1:20 left. That's when Tyrod Taylor converted a fourth-and-7 by completing a pass to Charles Clay in the end zone.

The Bills squandered a scoring chance on the first possession of overtime when Dan Carpenter missed wide right from 45 yards with 10:03 remaining. Carpenter also missed wide right on a 46-yard attempt in the first quarter.

Focus turns to Ryan

The focus of attention in Buffalo now turns to coach Rex Ryan's job security.

Rather building a bully as Ryan promised upon taking over in January 2015, his defence has instead been a pushover.

Buffalo has allowed 200 yards rushing three times this season, including a franchise-worst 236 yards to Le'Veon Bell in a 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

"Obviously, this is a rough night," Ryan said. "I'll let my reputation stand for what it is and you can challenge it all you want."