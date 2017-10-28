Jonathon Jennings threw for a season-high 408 yards and four touchdowns as the B.C. Lions ended a five-game losing streak with a 36-27 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Jonathon Jennings, B.C. Lions maul Winnipeg Blue Bombers0:57

Jennings completed 30-of-40 pass attempts and connected with running back Chris Rainey for a pair of TDs for the Lions (7-10), who are already eliminated from the playoffs. Jennings was also intercepted once.

The Bombers (11-6) needed a win to clinch second place in the CFL West Division and a home playoff date at Investors Group Field. They can still get that if the Edmonton Eskimos defeat the Stampeders in Calgary later Saturday.

Winnipeg, which finishes the regular season on the road against the Stampeders on Nov. 3, got seven field goals from Justin Medlock.

Bombers starting quarterback Matt Nichols left the game limping midway through the first quarter and was replaced by Dominique Davis and then Dan LeFevour.

B.C. led 26-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Lions receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux fumbled a catch and Bombers Brian Walker picked it up. With a B.C. penalty for a horse collar, Winnipeg took over at the Lions' 14-yard line.