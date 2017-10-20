Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says in a post on social media that surgery went well on his broken collarbone.
Rodgers posted an Instagram message early Friday thanking well-wishers for their "love, support, thoughts and prayers" in a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Rodgers gives a "hang loose" sign with his left hand, with bandages covering the area near his injured shoulder. He added the phrase "comeback starts now" with a hashtag.
The two-time NFL MVP broke his right collarbone in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings after he was hit by linebacker Anthony Barr and landed hard on his throwing shoulder.
Coach Mike McCarthy says there's no timeline for Rodgers' return, and he could be out for the season.
Backup Brett Hundley has replaced Rodgers. He will make his first NFL start at home on Sunday against New Orleans.
