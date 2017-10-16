Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.

McCarthy said Monday that the two-time NFL MVP would have surgery in the near future. He says that there is no timeline for his potential return.

"He'll be out a minimum, a significant amount of time potentially the season could be over," McCarthy said.

"So, he'll have surgery here in the near future and after we see how that goes, we'll focus on getting Aaron healthy. That's all that really matters right now."

Rodgers got hurt in the first quarter of the 23-10 loss on Sunday at Minnesota.

"We all knew — (quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt) and myself, when we talked to him immediately, I knew he was injured," McCarthy said. "I think he knew right away."

Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback. The Packers also promoted third-stringer Joe Callahan from the practice squad to become the backup quarterback.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room for Callahan.