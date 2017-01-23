The Green Bay Packers' season may be over, but that doesn't mean their star quarterback's time in the hot seat is done.

Following Green Bay's 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship Sunday, Aaron Rodgers' long-time girlfriend and actress Olivia Munn took to Instagram to voice support for her beau — and also disapproval of his family.

The hand-written note read: "So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."

The post seems to be a not-so-subtle dig at Rodgers' family, which has been estranged from the 33-year-old quarterback since 2014, a few months after he began dating Munn.

Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn, known for her roles in The Newsroom and X-Men Apocalypse, have been dating since 2014. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Adding to the speculation, Munn liked a few select comments on her post calling Rodgers' family a "negative distraction" or referencing their appearances in the media in recent weeks.

Rodgers' father, Ed, recently told The New York Times that his son and the rest of the family are not on speaking terms. Rodgers has politely declined to answer questions related to the feud.

"One in the news is enough for us," Rodgers' father told The Times.

"Fame can change things," he added.

Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan, appeared on and won the most recent season of The Bachelorette. He remains engaged to bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.

On the flip side, star quarterback Tom Brady also received support from a significant other on social media, though his season is continuing on to the Super Bowl.

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bunchen, posted her congratulations in an Instagram post on Sunday that Brady later reposted on his own account.

Brady is competing in his record seventh Super Bowl appearance and is seeking what would be a record-setting fifth NFL championship for a quarterback.