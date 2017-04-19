Former pro football player and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his Massachusetts jail cell, according to prison officials.

The former New England Patriots tight end, who was serving a life sentence for murder, is believed to have killed himself. He was 27.

He was found in his cell at about 3 a.m. ET. Authorities tried to revive him and he was pronounced dead about an hour later at a nearby hospital, according to a Department of Corrections official.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015. He was acquitted last week in a double murder trial over the killing of two men at a Boston nightclub in 2012.

Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Conn., and played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012.

About six weeks after the double slaying in 2012, he signed a five-year, $40-million contract with the team and went on to play another season.