49ers make QB Jimmy Garoppolo highest-paid player in NFL history: reports

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract Thursday that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history on an average-per-year basis, according to multiple reports.

NFL.com was first to report the news of the signing Thursday morning, and the deal will include the largest three-year cash total for a new contract in NFL history at just less than $90 million, according to ESPN.com.

Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and any QB who's about to be paid in the near future thank Jimmy Garoppolo. —@AdamSchefter

Garoppolo will be set to earn an NFL-record average of $27.5 million per season, topping the $27 million Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford earns annually.That's a hefty raise from the $820,077 base salary he played for in 2017. Garoppolo was acquired from the New England Patriots mid-season in 2017 in exchange for a second-round pick.

Undefeated as starter

He took over the starting job four weeks later and went on to complete 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while starting five of six games.

Garoppolo, 26, had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month. He has started just seven career games since being drafted in 2014, and has 23 total appearances, but is 7-0 as a starter.

General manager John Lynch made re-signing Garoppolo the 49ers' top priority after watching him pick up coach Kyle Shanahan's offense quickly and lead San Francisco to five consecutive victories to close the 2017 season.

That included victories over two playoff teams — the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars — and the five victories equaled the 49ers' combined total from their previous 34 games.

"We want Jimmy to be a Niner for a long, long time," Lynch said after the end of the regular season. "That process is going to take place here. We're eager to get that done, to have the opportunity. ... You have our assurances, and the fans do, that we'd like nothing more than to make him a Niner for a long, long time."

Small sample size

In 23 career games, Garoppolo has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,250 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 99.7 passer rating.

"I've heard talks about sample size," Garoppolo said after the season finale. "It's one of those things you can't really control how much you play or when you play, but when your number's called, I think if you make the most of your opportunities in this league, that's what makes good players. That's what I've tried to do in my short time being a starter, and good things have come from it."

For a franchise that boasts the likes of Y.A. Title, Joe Montana and Steve Young in its history books, San Francisco has not had a quarterback voted to the Pro Bowl since Jeff Garcia in 2002.