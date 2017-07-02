Justin Medlock kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime to give the Winnipeg Blue Bombers a 43-40 walkoff victory, spoiling the Saskatchewan Roughriders' home opener at new Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

Roughriders kicker Tyler Crapigna saw his 33-yard field goal slam into the upright, which kept the score tied at 40-40.

That missed attempt was Crapigna's second crucial miss in consecutive weeks. His potential game-winning boot a week earlier in Montreal sailed wide and allowed the Alouettes to rally for a victory.

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan traded field goals with their first possessions of overtime.

Kevin Glenn rallied the Roughriders from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to set the stage for overtime.

The teams were tied 37-37 at the end of regulation.