The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 23-5 at McMahon Stadium on Friday to lock down second spot in the CFL's West Division and a home playoff date.

The Winnipeg defence came up big as rookie defensive back Brandon Alexander had an interception return for a touchdown, while defensive lineman Tristan Okpalaugo picked up a fumble and ran it back into the Calgary end zone. Okpalaugo also had three sacks.

Justin Medlock added three field goals for the Blue Bombers (12-6), who will host the division semifinal at home on Nov. 12 against either the Edmonton Eskimos or Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Rene Paredes kicked a field goal in the second quarter, while Medlock conceded a safety in the fourth quarter to account for all of Calgary's scoring.

Although Calgary finished the season with three straight losses, the Stampeders (13-4-1) had already clinched top spot in the West Division and the right to host the divisional final on Nov. 19.

Andrew Buckley made his first career CFL start for Calgary and completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards before being replaced by Ricky Stanzi late in the third quarter. Buckley threw an interception and was sacked four times, while Stanzi also had two passes picked off and was sacked three times.