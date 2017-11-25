The Western Mustangs ended a 23-year Vanier Cup drought Saturday afternoon with a 39-17 victory over the Laval Rouge et Or in the U Sports football championship.
Running back Cedric Joseph scored two touchdowns and quarterback Chris Merchant ran in for a pair of touchdowns as the Mustangs completed a perfect 12-0 season.
Receiver Cole Majoros had the other touchdown for Western on a breezy, overcast afternoon at Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton.
Laval, the 2016 champion, had the best defence in the country this year but was no match for Western's top-ranked offence.
Merchant mixed things up nicely from the start, finding Joseph on a screen for a 17-yard gain and moving into the red zone with a 28-yard pass to Majoros. The quarterback called his own number for a 13-yard touchdown run at 11:28.
The Mustangs' defence held Laval quarterback Hugo Richard to just 13 passing yards in the opening quarter.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.