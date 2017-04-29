The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive tackle Cleyon Laing on Saturday.

The six-foot-three, 280 pound Edmonton native split time between the Miami Dolphins and Ottawa Redblacks last season. Laing appeared in three games with the Redblacks, including their Grey Cup victory.

Laing was drafted ninth overall by the Argos in the 2012 CFL draft and spent three seasons with the team prior to last year. The Iowa State product had 63 defensive tackles, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles in 44 regular season games with Toronto.

The 26-year-old had his best season with the Argonauts in 2015 when he had career highs in tackles (34) and sacks (8).