The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive tackle Cleyon Laing on Saturday.
The six-foot-three, 280 pound Edmonton native split time between the Miami Dolphins and Ottawa Redblacks last season. Laing appeared in three games with the Redblacks, including their Grey Cup victory.
Laing was drafted ninth overall by the Argos in the 2012 CFL draft and spent three seasons with the team prior to last year. The Iowa State product had 63 defensive tackles, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles in 44 regular season games with Toronto.
The 26-year-old had his best season with the Argonauts in 2015 when he had career highs in tackles (34) and sacks (8).
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.