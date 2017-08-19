Ricky Ray threw four TD passes in his return, leading the Toronto Argonauts past the Montreal Alouettes 38-6 on Saturday afternoon.

Ray's 11-yard scoring pass to Declan Cross at 11:08 of the second quarter not only staked Toronto to 28-0 advantage but it was Ray's 99th as an Argo, breaking Condredge Holloway's club record (98). The 37-year-old quarterback received a warm ovation from the season-high gathering of 16,326 on the opening weekend of the Canadian National Exhibition.

Ray finished 35-of-43 passing for 376 yards, the seventh time this year he's surpassed the 300-yard plateau as Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak. But Montreal's Dominique Tovell returned a Ray deflection 61 yards for the TD to end the third.

Ricky Ray becomes the @TorontoArgos all-time leader in passing touchdowns with his 99th TD in an #Argos uniform. #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Ira7EA4uIu — @TSN_Sports

Ray missed last week's 21-9 loss in Montreal after suffering a shoulder injury in a 41-24 home loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Aug. 3. With Ray sidelined, Jeff Mathews and Cody Fajadro finished a combined 18-of-28 passing for 142 yards versus the Als.

Ray completed 21-of-23 passes for 260 yards and the four TD passes in staking Toronto to a commanding 35-0 half-time lead. Two were to S.J. Green, who had eight catches for 135 yards in the first half alone after registering just four receptions for 32 yards in his first game against his former team.

Green spent his first 10 CFL seasons in Montreal before being traded to Toronto. He missed most of last year with a serious knee injury.