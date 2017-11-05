Ricky Ray tossed three touchdown passes and James Wilder ran for 136 yards and a TD as the Toronto Argonauts clinched first place in the CFL's East Division with a 40-13 victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

Ray completed 26-of-34 passes for 341 yards as the Argos finished the regular season with a 9-9 record, earning a first-round bye in the East Division playoffs. Toronto will host the Eastern Final against the winner of a semi-final between Ottawa and Saskatchewan, the West Division crossover club.

Lirim Harjullahu kicked four field goals for the Argos.

Toronto won its first East Dvision crown since 2013. The Lions wound up 7-11 and finished last in the West for the first time in 42 years. Before Saturday, B.C. had not placed fifth since 1975.

However, the Lions did little to suggest that they were capable of better things at the end of what might have been the final season for Wally Buono, the CFL's all-time winningest coach. Buono's contract with the Lions is due to expire and he has admitted that his future with the club is uncertain.

The Argos sealed top spot in the East by scoring on three of their first four offensive series, while the Lions came up empty on their first four possessions — mainly due to poor throws by quarterback Jonathon Jennings.

Toronto Argonauts' James Wilder Jr. holds off the B.C. Lions defence during the first half on Saturday. Wilder Jr. ran for 136 yards and a touchdown. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

S.J. Green, DeVier Posey and Declan Cross caught touchdown passes for the Argos while Wilder ran the ball in for another major. Meanwhile, defensive back Cassius Vaughn recorded two interceptions as the Argos posted four picks altogether.

Hajrullahu supplied Toronto's other points on converts.

Jennings completed 19-of-31 passes for a meager 145 yards, while also throwing three interceptions before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

The B.C. defence was equally ineffective as the Argos heaped up yards and points almost at will throughout the game, even though middle linebacker Solomon Elimmimian made 11 tackles. He finished the campaign with a single-season record of 144 tackles, surpassing his former mark of 143 set in 2014.

B.C. crowd jeers poor finish from Lions

Most of the B.C. points came in the fourth quarter, when the outcome was not in doubt. Jeremiah Johnson scored B.C.'s lone touchdown on a five-yard run. The Lions' other points came on a convert and two punt singles from Ty Long, along with a pair of safeties conceded by Hajrullahu.

On Toronto's opening drive, Ray connected with Green on a 34-yard pass-and-run play, setting up a 12-year Hajrullahu field goal. Toronto was forced to settle for three points after Wilder was tackled for a loss and the Lions then forced Ray to throw the ball away on second down.

But the Argos had little trouble reaching the end zone on their next offensive sequence as Ray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Green, culminating a 39-yard scoring drive that took just three plays.

The Lions were forced to punt on their first two series after Jennings tossed three errant passes that sailed far away from receivers. The sparse crowd jeered when Jennings completed a short pass to Emmanuel Arceneaux in the final minute of the first quarter. But the success was short lived as the Lions were called for holding and offside on their next two plays.

Johnson then intercepted a Jennings pass thrown well over B.C. receiver Shaquille Johnson on the final play of the first half and the Argos continued to coast in the second half.