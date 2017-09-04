C.J. Gable's one-yard TD run with 2:30 remaining earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats their first win of the season, a lightning-delayed 24-22 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Monday night.

Gable scored after June Jones, making his CFL head-coaching debut, successfully challenged a pass interference call against former Ticat Rico Murray, who was defending against Luke Tasker in the endzone. That gave the Ticats the ball at the Toronto one-yard line.

C.J. Gable rushes for a 1-yard touchdown to help put the @Ticats ahead 24-21. Catch the last bit of action across TSN. #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/B4czddPtIP — @CFLonTSN

Toronto drove to the Hamilton 30-yard line on its next possession, but Lirim Hajrullahu missed from 37 yards out for the single with 45 seconds remaining. The Argos got the ball at their 35-yard line with two seconds left but couldn't pull out the miracle comeback win.

Ricky Ray's 16-yard strike to DeVier Posey at 4:05 of the fourth put Toronto (4-7) ahead 21-17 after falling behind 17-7 in the third. The Argos fell to 0-4 at Tim Hortons Field and remain second in the East Division, one point behind the Ottawa Redblacks (4-6-1).

Ray hit Posey on a 10-yard touchdown pass at 10:36 of the third to pull Toronto to within 17-14. He finished 34-of-47 passing for 325 yards and two TDs.

Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-33 passes for 219 yards and a TD in leading Hamilton (1-8) to victory. The Ticats scored touchdowns 25 seconds apart in the third to take a 10-point advantage.

Slo-mo video of the biggest raindrops I've ever seen. Torrential downpour in Hamilton. Game suspended. @CBCHamilton @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/qUC9lfxi6y — @Devin_Heroux