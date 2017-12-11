The Toronto Argonauts have acquired quarterback James Franklin and a third-round selection in the 2018 CFL Draft from the Edmonton Eskimos in exchange for Canadian offensive lineman Mason Woods.
Franklin has made 12 appearances over three seasons in Edmonton, completing 116-of-176 pass attempts for 1,449 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 145 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
Woods, from Maple Ridge, B.C., was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the first round (10th overall) of the 2017 CFL draft. Woods attended University of Idaho from 2013-2016 where he appeared in 34 games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.