Kent Austin will have three new faces this season on his Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff.
Austin, Hamilton's head coach/vice-president of football operations, unveiled his staff for 2017 and it includes newcomers Dennis McKnight (special-teams co-ordinator), Phillip Lolley (linebackers coach, defensive run-game co-ordinator) and William Fields (special-teams, defensive assistant).
McKnight and Lolley assume jobs that had previously been held by Jeff Reinebold, who was promoted to defensive co-ordinator after Orlondo Steinauer left to assume the same post at Fresno State.
Austin, Reinebold, Corey Grant (running backs), Dennis McPhee (defensive line) and James Stanley (defensive backs) all return for their fifth seasons with Hamilton.
Stefan Ptaszek (offensive co-ordinator, receivers) and Mike Markuson (offensive line) are both back for their sophomore campaigns.
