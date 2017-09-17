The Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquired wide receiver Shamawd Chambers from the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday for a pair of draft picks.
The Eskimos will receive a seventh round pick in the 2018 CFL draft and a 2019 fifth-round selection.
Chambers had four catches for 40 yards in six games with the Eskimos this season. The 28-year-old from Markham, Ont., has 141 receptions for 1,543 yards and eight touchdowns over 70 games during his six-year CFL career with Edmonton and Saskatchewan.
The six-foot-three, 219-pound Chambers was also named the Most Valuable Canadian in Edmonton's 26-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2015 Grey Cup.
Edmonton has struggled of late, dropping its fifth straight game on Saturday with a 34-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.
The Tiger-Cats are also trying to get back into playoff contention in the weak East Division. After starting the year 0-8, Hamilton won back-to-back games before falling 27-19 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.