The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American receiver Terrence Toliver to a contract extension through the 2018 season Monday.
Toliver, 28, was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.
Toliver had 65 catches for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games last season.
The six-foot-five, 203-pound native of Hempstead, Tex., has spent two seasons with Hamilton, registering 113 receptions for 1,715 yards and 15 TDs.
Prior to joining the Ticats, Toliver, spent time with the NFL's Houston Texans (2011), Detroit Lions (2011-12), San Diego Chargers (2013), and Chicago Bears (2013-14) as well as the United Football League's Omaha Nighthawks (2012).
