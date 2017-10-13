Rene Paredes booted a 17-yard field goal on the final play of the game to earn the Calgary Stampeders an exciting 28-25 win over a spirited Hamilton Tiger-Cats squad Friday night.
Paredes' field goal was set up by a pass interference call on Hamilton's Courtney Stephen. The 62-yard penalty put Calgary at the Ticats' 10-yard line.
Paredes' field goal came after Hamilton's Alex Green scored on a one-yard run with 36 seconds remaining that Kenny Allen converted. It was set up by a pass interference call on Calgary's Jamar Wall that put the Ticats at the Stampeders' one-yard line.
Green's TD came after Calgary' Bo Levi Mitchell hit Kamar Jorden with a 25-yard scoring strike, then on a two-point convert at 10:01 to put the Stampeders ahead 25-18.
Mitchell capped a 75-yard, four-play march with the toss to Jorden, who returned to the Calgary lineup for this game, to quiet a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,672. He then found a wide-open Jorden for the two-point convert to put the Stampeders ahead 23-18 at 10:01.
Calgary (13-1-1) improved to 16-0 coming off the bye and earned its 11th straight victory. The Stampeders will cement top spot in the West Division — and host the conference final — if the B.C. Lions beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night.
