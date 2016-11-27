Grey Cup festivities begin in Toronto

Toronto got the 104th Grey Cup party started with a pre-game show at BMO Field that included fireworks and a performance from Canadian singer Alessia Cara.

(Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Calgary wins pre-game coin flip

Governor General David Johnston was on hand to take part in the traditional pre-game coin flip before the Grey Cup officially got underway.

The Calgary Stampeders won the coin toss and elected to receive.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Concern arises over Burris' status

Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris appeared to be wearing a brace on his left leg and left the warmup early, which raised concern over his status ahead of the game.

Fortunately for Ottawa, Burris was back out on the field in time to help his team to an early 7-0 lead.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Stampeders waste no time in responding

Less than three minutes after Ottawa's opening touchdown, the Calgary Stampeders responded with one of their own.

Jerome Messam caught a 7-yard pass from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to even the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Calgary loses receiver McDaniel

​The Stampeders lost leading receiver Marquay McDaniel to a shoulder injury at the 13:40 mark of the first quarter shortly after Ray Early kicked in a 37-yard field goal to give Ottawa a 10-7 lead.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

(Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Mylan Hicks' mom takes in game from sideline

Mylan Hicks' mother, Renee Hill, looks on from the sideline during first quarter action. Calgary Stampeders' Mylan Hicks was shot and killed outside a Calgary bar in September at the age of 23.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Redblacks extend lead ahead of halftime

Ottawa extended its lead over Calgary with another touchdown in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 20-7 advantage.

Burris hit Sainte-Flavie, Que., fullback Patrick Lavoie with a six-yard toss after Ottawa recovered a Calgary fumble on a punt return.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Stampeders keep it close in 3rd

It wasn't looking good for Calgary in the third quarter after Burris put Ottawa up by 20, but the Stampeders managed to close the gap towards the end of the quarter with a field goal and a touchdown from Lemar Durant.

The Stampeders trailed the Redblacks 27-17 heading into the final quarter.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Wild 4th quarter brings Calgary closer

Stampeders quarterback Andrew Buckley ran in a one-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after Calgary got the ball on the one because of a pass interference call.

Buckley became the first Canadian quarterback to score a Grey Cup touchdown in 48 years. He put Calgary within four for a short time.

(Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa, Calgary continue to exchange TDs

Henry Burris responded with another touchdown to momentarily hold off the Stampeders late rally. Calgary went on to score another touchdown and a last-minute field goal to force overtime with the game locked 33-33.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Burris seals victory in OT

Henry Burris threw his third touchdown of the game in overtime as Ottawa shocked the Stampeders to win 39-33.

Ernest Jackson bobbled the pass over the goal line before gaining control as Ottawa won its first Grey Cup title in franchise history.