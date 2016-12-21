Solomon Elimimian is staying put.

The B.C. Lions announced Wednesday the veteran linebacker has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Elimimian, 30, was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot, 227-pound Elimimian was the CFL's outstanding defensive player this year after recording a league-high 129 tackles with eight sacks, one interception and one forced fumble after suffering a career-threatening Achilles injury in 2015.

In 2014, Elimimian made CFL history by becoming the first pure defensive player to capture the league's outstanding player award. He was also its top defensive performer that year.

Elimimian's return is good news for the Lions, who recently released linebacker Adam Bighill so he could pursue NFL offers.

"B.C. is the only place I wanted to play and I'm elated to be signing back with the Lions," Elimimian said in a statement. "We have all the ingredients of a championship team and I can't wait to get back on the field and get to work in 2017."

Elimimian, who played college ball at Hawaii, has spent his entire seven-year CFL career with B.C., registering 575 tackles, 27 sacks, eight interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 96 games.

"Solomon's achievements as a football player are significant and this is a very big signing for our club," said Wally Buono, the Lions head coach and GM. He's an important part of our defence, a leader in our dressing room and I know how important it is for our fans to have Solomon back with us as well."