The Toronto Argonauts are in need of a head coach.

Scott Milanovich has left the club to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as their new quarterbacks coach.

"Scott Milanovich brings a variety of experience to our coaching staff, and we are eager for him to get started," Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement Friday. "Working closely with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, we expect the quarterback position to deliver positive results under Scott's direction and guidance."

Milanovich won one Grey Cup with the Argos, in 2012 when he was named CFL coach of the year.

In five seasons with the team, Milanovich had a record of 43-47 but finished with a CFL-worst 5-13 record last season.

Milanovich thanked the Argonauts in a statement.

"I would like to thank the Argonauts' wwnership, president & CEO Michael Copeland, the staff, all the players and coaches, and most importantly, the wonderful city of Toronto and the loyal fans for the opportunity to serve as your head coach for the past five seasons," Milanovich said. "This has been an amazing experience for my family and me, and we're so appreciative of all the wonderful friends we've made and memories we've created in Toronto."

His departure comes four days after Jim Barker was fired as the Argonauts general manager.

Barker hired Milanovich in December 2011, his first job as a head coach in the CFL.