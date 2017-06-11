Quinn Van Gylswyk kicked a 37-yard field goal with three seconds remaining — his fourth field goal of the game — to help the Saskatchewan Roughriders earn a 25-25 tie with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday in CFL pre-season action.

Duron Carter scored the first touchdown at the new Mosaic Stadium, but it was Dan Lefevour who rallied the Bombers to a 25-22 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Carter was released by the Montreal Alouettes and signed with the Riders during the off-season. In his first game with his new team he caught two passes for 10 yards, including the seven-yard scoring strike from quarterback Brandon Bridge.

Bridge, though, was the standout newcomer for the Riders. The 25-year-old made a strong case to earn the back-up job behind expected starter Kevin Glenn.

Bridge started under centre and received the majority of the snaps.

"I wanted to show consistency and show that I know where to go with the ball and show that I'm ready to lead this offence," Bridge said after the game in which he completed 20-of-26 pass attempts for 201 yards and one touchdown.

He impressed the Riders' coaching staff then, and he did again on Saturday.

"You evaluate what you see at practice, but when the lights come on that's when the true evaluations are made," head coach Chris Jones said. "That's two times where Brandon Bridge has had an opportunity to play with our offence — last year in B.C. he played very well for a quarter. Brandon did a very good job and scored some touchdowns.

"Here was another opportunity on a big stage, opening the new stadium, where he played very well."

Back-up quarterback battle

Like Bridge, Dominique Davis and Lefevour are battling for the back-up spot behind Matt Nichols.

Both looked good on Saturday. Davis threw a 39-yard touchdown to TJ Lowder and completed 5-of-8 pass attempts for 90 yards.

Lefevour, a free-agent pickup by the Bombers, saw limited action in the fourth quarter and managed to march the offence into the end zone on two occasions. He hooked up with Ryan Lankford on an 18-yard touchdown and later found Justice Liggins with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lefevour was 7 for 9 for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

"Dan had a spark and he certainly moved the offence and created some points for us," said Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea.

"He's experienced. He goes in and he's calm and he runs the offence. We'll have to see if the execution is there, but I'm sure it was. He moves well in the pocket, too, and gives us a different dimension there as well."

Van Gylswyk and Tyler Crapigna were 6 for 6 on field goal attempts.

Winnipeg's Justin Medlock booted a 12-yard field goal.

Young's debut on hold

Former NCAA and NFL star Vince Young, the marquee signing by the Riders during the off-season, suffered a pulled hamstring during a workout earlier in the week and did not play.

Young, 34, hasn't played professional football since 2011 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He retired in 2014 after the Cleveland Browns cut him.

"It's tough to make the football team if you're hurt," Jones told the media earlier in the week. "It's tough to get evaluated if you're not playing. Vince is up against it. He has been around football before and he knows exactly what he has to do to get back out there and healthy and start to compete."

A number of key players did not play on Saturday, including Winnipeg's Andrew Harris, Weston Dressler, Darvin Adams and Jamaal Westerman.

Glenn did not play for the Riders, who will conclude the pre-season schedule next week at the B.C. Lions. Winnipeg will host the Edmonton Eskimos.