Receiver Clarence Denmark and linebacker Maurice Leggett each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halted the Saskatchewan Roughriders' three-game win streak with a 48-28 victory on Saturday.

Leggett returned a punt 97 yards for a TD and also intercepted Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn and ran 54 yards for a major in front of a sold-out crowd of 33,134 at Investors Group Field.

​Denmark grabbed TD passes of 12 and 18 yards from quarterback Matt Nichols as Winnipeg improved its record to 8-3.

Saskatchewan (5-5) also had some explosive plays in the rematch that failed to follow up on the Riders' 38-24 victory in last weekend's Labour Day Classic.

The Riders put up a pair of long catch-and-run touchdowns, an 88-yarder by Duron Carter and a 75-yard reception from Naaman Roosevelt.

Naaman Roosevelt of the Saskatchewan Roughriders runs for a TD, while Brian Walker (22) and TJ Heath (23) of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers trip. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Winnipeg's scoring also included backup quarterback Dan LeFevour plunging in for a one-yard major and receiver Ryan Lankford catching a 23-yard TD reception. Kicker Justin Medlock went wide on a 48-yard field-goal attempt, but hit one from 36 yards out. He made all six of his converts and added singles of 84, 85 and 90 yards.