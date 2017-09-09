Receiver Clarence Denmark and linebacker Maurice Leggett each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halted the Saskatchewan Roughriders' three-game win streak with a 48-28 victory on Saturday.
Leggett returned a punt 97 yards for a TD and also intercepted Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn and ran 54 yards for a major in front of a sold-out crowd of 33,134 at Investors Group Field.
Denmark grabbed TD passes of 12 and 18 yards from quarterback Matt Nichols as Winnipeg improved its record to 8-3.
Saskatchewan (5-5) also had some explosive plays in the rematch that failed to follow up on the Riders' 38-24 victory in last weekend's Labour Day Classic.
The Riders put up a pair of long catch-and-run touchdowns, an 88-yarder by Duron Carter and a 75-yard reception from Naaman Roosevelt.
Winnipeg's scoring also included backup quarterback Dan LeFevour plunging in for a one-yard major and receiver Ryan Lankford catching a 23-yard TD reception. Kicker Justin Medlock went wide on a 48-yard field-goal attempt, but hit one from 36 yards out. He made all six of his converts and added singles of 84, 85 and 90 yards.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.