Skip to Main Content
Roughriders foil Grey Cup Champs to down Argos in season-opener
Recap

Roughriders foil Grey Cup Champs to down Argos in season-opener

Charleston Hughes had three sacks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders won their first regular-season opener since 2014 by defeating the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts 27-19 on Friday.

QB Zach Collaros gets 1st win as Saskatchewan defence contains Ricky Ray

The Canadian Press ·
Caleb Holley of the Roughriders celebrates a successful third-down gamble against the Argonauts, during Saskatchewan's 27-19 season-opening win on Friday. (Mark Taylor/Canadian Press )

Charleston Hughes had three sacks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders won their first regular-season opener since 2014 by defeating the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts 27-19 on Friday.

Not only did the Riders defensive unit ground Ricky Ray and the Argos aerial game for much of the contest, they bottled up James Wilder Jr., the league's Most Outstanding Rookie from 2017, as well.

Hughes was acquired by the Riders during the off-season via trade with the Calgary Stampeders. He and fellow defensive end Willie Jefferson disrupted Ray's timing and prevented Wilder from gaining any traction. Wilder rushed for just 17 yards on five carries.

The new-look Roughriders offence, meanwhile, did just enough to pull off the victory.

Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Zach Collaros completed 18 of 25 attempts against the Argos for 203 yards on Friday. (Mark Taylor/Canadian Press )

Quarterback Zach Collaros, another off-season pickup, threw his first touchdown with his new team mid-way through the second quarter, a 13-yard strike to Naaman Roosevelt. That score gave the Riders an 11-1 lead.

Another new Rider, kicker Brett Lauther, kicked two first-half field goals and the home team led 14-4 at the half.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us