Saskatchewan quarterback Brandon Bridge threw three touchdown passes in just his second career start, and the Roughriders held on to defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-19 in front of 23,604 at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night.

Bridge, 25, got his first start in 2015 when he was with Montreal (a loss against Saskatchewan). The Mississauga, Ont. native is in his third CFL season and second with Saskatchewan.

He took over for Kevin Glenn last week against Winnipeg when the veteran pivot injured his hand late in the third quarter. Glenn's status against Hamilton was a game-time decision even though he hadn't practised all week and it was Bridge who showed up to the media availability on Thursday.

Bridge is the first Canadian to pass for three TDs in a single game since Greg Vavra in 1984. He completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 231 yards, three TDs and one fumble.

Devon Bailey, Bakari Grant, and Naaman Roosevelt scored for the Riders, who lost their top receiver Duron Carter early in the game to an ankle injury. Jalen Saunders scored for Hamilton.

Jeremiah Masoli, making his third start of the season for Hamilton after Zach Collaros was pulled, completed 29-of-49 pass attempts for 328 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions — both to Rider defensive back Ed Gainey.