Stampeders RB Roy Finch arrested for alleged assault on police officer

A former University of Oklahoma football player who now plays in the Canadian Football League has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Oklahoma police officer.

26-year-old was CFL's top special-teams player last year

The Associated Press ·
Calgary Stampeders' Roy Finch was arrested in Edmond, Okla., on Sunday after allegedly swinging at officers and running through an apartment complex before he was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
Running back Roy Finch of the Calgary Stampeders has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Oklahoma police officer in Edmond, Okla.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate Finch, 26, was arrested Sunday for assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and other charges. Records indicate Finch remained in jail Monday, but don't show if he's represented by a lawyer.

Roy Finch is seen here in a mugshot supplied by the Edmond Police Department. (Edmond Police Department)

Finch was arrested after officers found him in a car that smelled of marijuana. Finch allegedly swung at officers and ran through an apartment complex before officers finally wrestled Finch to the ground and handcuffed him.

"We have recently become aware of the matter regarding Roy Finch," Calgary president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information.

"Once we have more information, we will have further comment."

Top special-teams player 

Finch signed a contract extension with Calgary in February prior to the start of CFL free agency.

The five-foot-seven, 165-pound Finch, a native of Niceville, Fla., was the CFL's top special-teams player last year. Finch appeared in 13 games with Calgary in 2017, registering career highs in rushing yards (114), receiving yards (133) and punt return yards (1,200).

Finch added 696 kickoff return yards and returned three punts for TDs.

He served a two-game suspension last season for violating the CFL's drug policy. Finch admitted he took Adderall to treat attention deficit disorder and failed to clear the medication with Stampeder doctors.

With files from The Canadian Press

