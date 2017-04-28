The CFL fined the Saskatchewan Roughriders $31,500 for two bylaw violations and head coach/GM Chris Jones $5,000 for meeting with the publicist for former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold exclusive CFL rights to Manziel, as he is on the team's negotiation list.
There is currently no evidence that the Roughriders brought in Manziel for any workouts despite reports to the contrary back in February.
The Roughriders have also been fined for violating multiple CFL By-Laws after an extensive auditing process. These violations include having players attend practice while suspended and the recruiting of a junior player.
Jones said the club has been cooperating with the league and will comply with the decision.
"The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been notified of the leagues decision and accept their disciplinary action," Jones said in a statement.
"We have been forthcoming with the CFL office on any information they have requested. We look forward to moving on and continuing to prepare for the 2017 season."
The B.C. Lions were also given a fine of $2,500 for violating the league constitution in regards to the contract of linebacker Adam Bighill, now a member of the New Orleans Saints.
The CFL announced the news in a release stating that all nine teams finished the 2016 season under the $5.1-million salary cap. As a result, the order for the CFL draft on May 7 remains the same.
2017 CFL Draft order:
1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers via Toronto
2. Saskatchewan Roughriders
3. BC Lions via Montreal
4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
5. Edmonton Eskimos
6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
7. BC Lions
8. Calgary Stampeders
9. Ottawa REDBLACKS
