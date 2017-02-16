The Saskatchewan Roughriders are in discussions with Vince Young, according to the former NFL quarterback's agent.

Leigh Steinberg, who Young signed with on Wednesday, tweeted on Thursday that he had opened discussions with the CFL club, which owns league negotiating rights for Young.

#VinceYoung We have opened discussions with Saskatchewan Roughriders of @CFL for @VinceYoung10 @Longhorn_FB @LonghornNetwork — @leighsteinberg

Young, 33, has been out of football since 2014 when he was released by the Cleveland Browns, and subsequently announced his retirement. His most recent regular-season action was in 2011 when he played nine games with the Philadelphia Eagles.

At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Young was much heralded when he was drafted third overall by Tennessee in 2006 after culminating a record-filled career at the University of Texas with a national championship. Though he was selected to two Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Titans, it was perceived he never lived up to expectations and he was released in 2011.

In January Young pleaded no contest to a 2016 drunk driving arrest and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

The Roughriders traded quarterback Darian Durant to Montreal last month and shortly after signed 37-year-old Kevin Glenn as a replacement.