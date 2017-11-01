Quarterbacks Mike Reilly and Ricky Ray, the league's top two passers, were named team finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.
Reilly was the Edmonton Eskimos' nominee while Ray earned the nod unanimously as the Toronto Argonauts representative in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and eight CFL head coaches.
The other nominees include linebackers Alex Singleton of Calgary, Solomon Elimimian of B.C., Kyries Hebert of Montreal and Larry Dean of Hamilton, Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols, Saskatchewan receiver/cornerback Duron Carter and Ottawa receiver Greg Ellingson.
In 2014, Elimimian became the first pure defensive player to capture the CFL's outstanding player award.
Singleton earned the most nominations with three (top player, defensive player and Canadian).
The division finalists will be announced next Thursday, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 23 in Ottawa, site of the 105th Grey Cup at TD Place Stadium on Nov. 26.
Other team nominees include:
B.C. Lions
Player: Solomon Elimimian
Defensive: Solomon Elimimian*
Canadian: Shaquille Johnson
Offensive Lineman: Cody Husband
Special Teams: Ty Long
Rookie: Ty Long
Edmonton Eskimos
Player: Mike Reilly
Defensive: Kenny Ladler
Canadian: Matt O'Donnell
Offensive Lineman: Matt O'Donnell
Special Teams: Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga
Rookie: Kwaku Boateng
Calgary Stampeders
Player: Alex Singleton
Defensive: Alex Singleton*
Canadian: Alex Singleton*
Offensive Lineman: Ucambre Williams
Special Teams: Roy Finch*
Rookie: Marken Michel
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Player: Duron Carter
Defensive: Ed Gainey
Canadian: Henoc Muamba*
Offensive Lineman: Brendon LaBatte*
Special Teams: Christion Jones
Rookie: Tobi Antigha
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Player: Matt Nichols
Defensive: Chris Randle
Canadian: Andrew Harris*
Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant
Special Teams: Justin Medlock
Rookie: Brandon Alexander
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Player: Larry Dean
Defensive: Larry Dean
Canadian: Ryan Bomben
Offensive Lineman: Ryan Bomben
Special Teams: Sergio Castillo*
Rookie: Richard Leonard*
Toronto Argonauts
Player: Ricky Ray*
Defensive: Bear Woods
Canadian: Sean McEwen
Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen
Special Teams: Martese Jackson
Rookie: James Wilder Jr.
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Player: Greg Ellingson
Defensive: Antoine Pruneau
Canadian: Brad Sinopoli
Offensive Lineman: Alex Mateas
Special Teams: Diontae Spencer
Rookie: Sherrod Baltimore
Montreal Alouettes
Player: Kyries Hebert
Defensive: Kyries Hebert
Canadian: Kristian Matte
Offensive Lineman: Kristian Matte
Special Teams: Martin Bédard
Rookie: Branden Dozier
