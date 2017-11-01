​Quarterbacks Mike Reilly and Ricky Ray, the league's top two passers, were named team finalists for the CFL's outstanding player award.

Reilly was the Edmonton Eskimos' nominee while Ray earned the nod unanimously as the Toronto Argonauts representative in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and eight CFL head coaches.

The other nominees include linebackers Alex Singleton of Calgary, Solomon Elimimian of B.C., Kyries Hebert of Montreal and Larry Dean of Hamilton, Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols, Saskatchewan receiver/cornerback Duron Carter and Ottawa receiver Greg Ellingson.

In 2014, Elimimian became the first pure defensive player to capture the CFL's outstanding player award.

Singleton earned the most nominations with three (top player, defensive player and Canadian).

The division finalists will be announced next Thursday, with the awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 23 in Ottawa, site of the 105th Grey Cup at TD Place Stadium on Nov. 26.

Other team nominees include:

B.C. Lions

Player: Solomon Elimimian

Defensive: Solomon Elimimian*

Canadian: Shaquille Johnson

Offensive Lineman: Cody Husband

Special Teams: Ty Long

Rookie: Ty Long

Edmonton Eskimos

Player: Mike Reilly

Defensive: Kenny Ladler

Canadian: Matt O'Donnell

Offensive Lineman: Matt O'Donnell

Special Teams: Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga

Rookie: Kwaku Boateng

Calgary Stampeders

Player: Alex Singleton

Defensive: Alex Singleton*

Canadian: Alex Singleton*

Offensive Lineman: Ucambre Williams

Special Teams: Roy Finch*

Rookie: Marken Michel

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Player: Duron Carter

Defensive: Ed Gainey

Canadian: Henoc Muamba*

Offensive Lineman: Brendon LaBatte*

Special Teams: Christion Jones

Rookie: Tobi Antigha

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Player: Matt Nichols

Defensive: Chris Randle

Canadian: Andrew Harris*

Offensive Lineman: Stanley Bryant

Special Teams: Justin Medlock

Rookie: Brandon Alexander

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Player: Larry Dean

Defensive: Larry Dean

Canadian: Ryan Bomben

Offensive Lineman: Ryan Bomben

Special Teams: Sergio Castillo*

Rookie: Richard Leonard*

Toronto Argonauts

Player: Ricky Ray*

Defensive: Bear Woods

Canadian: Sean McEwen

Offensive Lineman: Sean McEwen

Special Teams: Martese Jackson

Rookie: James Wilder Jr.

Ottawa REDBLACKS

Player: Greg Ellingson

Defensive: Antoine Pruneau

Canadian: Brad Sinopoli

Offensive Lineman: Alex Mateas

Special Teams: Diontae Spencer

Rookie: Sherrod Baltimore

Montreal Alouettes

Player: Kyries Hebert

Defensive: Kyries Hebert

Canadian: Kristian Matte

Offensive Lineman: Kristian Matte

Special Teams: Martin Bédard

Rookie: Branden Dozier