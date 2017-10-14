Ryan Lindley's one-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining gave the Ottawa Redblacks a thrilling 33-32 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.
Trevor Harris engineered the improbable comeback in the game's final two minutes and pushed Ottawa into first place in the East Division with a 7-9-1 record. The victory also assured Ottawa of a playoff appearance for the third consecutive year.
Saskatchewan, which had won six of its past eight games, slipped to 8-7. It was a missed opportunity for the Riders, who could have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2014 with a win and a Winnipeg victory over B.C. on Saturday.
The loss is a heartbreaker for Saskatchewan, who led 32-20 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Harris began the Redblacks' rally with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ellingson with less than three minutes to go.
He then marched Ottawa back down the field to set up Lindley's game-winning touchdown.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.