Ottawa kicker Brett Maher kicked six field goals as the Redblacks defeated the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-18 on Friday night.
Ottawa improves to 2-6-1 with its first road win of the season. Hamilton falls to 0-8 heading into a bye week.
Maher hit five-straight field goals in the first half, from 10, 15, 42, 52, and 48 yards out. He added a 30-yarder to start the second. However, he had one convert blocked and missed another, both against the wind.
Hamilton kicker Sergio Castillo hit his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards.
Greg Ellingson, Avery Ellis, and Jake Harty scored touchdowns for Ottawa. Luke Tasker and Brandon Banks scored for Hamilton.
Redblacks QB Trevor Harris completed 36 of 48 pass attempts for 394 yards and two touchdown passes.
